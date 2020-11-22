60 arrested, 73 in custody during crackdown in Peloponnese

Police in the Peloponnese remanded 73 people in custody and made 60 arrests during a three-day crackdown on crime across the region last week, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in a press release on Saturday.



In total, officers questioned 918 individuals and stopped 670 motorists.



The largest number of arrests, 31, involved foreign migrants who were in the country without proper travel documents.



Eleven suspects were arrested for traffic code violations, seven for drug-related crimes and three for holding illegal weapons.