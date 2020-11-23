A 27-year-old Syrian man suspected of being a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization is due to testify to an Athens magistrate Monday, following his arrest in the Greek capital last Thursday.



The unnamed suspect entered Greece in March 2018 and had been staying with his wife and their four children at Athens’ Eleonas migrant camp, where he had been under surveillance for some time for allegedly appearing in a 2014 video posted on social media showing Islamic State fighters harassing a group of men before a mass execution.



According to reports, the 27-year-old admitted to appearing in the video but told investigators in Athens that he did not participate in the executions.



There are two likely scenarios regarding the reasons that led to his arrest last week, the first being that he had some kind of quarrel with other residents at the Eleonas camp and police took him in before it could escalate into violence.



The second concerns a post made by the 27-year-old on Facebook, allegedly inciting residents of the camp to burn it down.



His appearance in court Monday is expected to shed more light on the case.

