Humans infect animals at mink farms; mass culls avoided

Coronavirus cases have been spreading fast among workers at mink farms in the province of Western Macedonia, the hub of Greece’s fur industry. Authorities believe it is the humans infecting the mink and not vice versa. So far, both authorities and owners agree that there should be no mass slaughter of animals as happened in Denmark. Last week, however, 2,500 mink were culled in one of the region’s 82 farms, in Kozani. Sample tests show that the majority of animals are infected with the novel coronavirus, though tests among workers at the mink farms last week were encouraging, with a small number of positive results. [Reuters]