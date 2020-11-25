Sen. Van Hollen: Expect stricter attitude toward Ankara

US Senator Chris Van Hollen has told Kathimerini that a Biden-led administration will help restore damaged transatlantic ties, adding that Athens and Nicosia should expect a stricter attitude toward Ankara.



Here are the full quotes by Van Hollen, who served as a member of the House of Representatives for 14 years before being elected senator in 2016.



"Greece and our other European allies can expect a Biden administration to put an end to the chaotic and unreliable foreign policy they have experienced these last four years. A foremost priority will be repairing US relations with our democratic allies in Europe, which hit a historic low during the Trump administration, and a renewed focus on upholding the principles of rule of law, democratic norms and freedom of the press, which have been under attack in Turkey under the authoritarian rule of President Erdogan.



"Over the last four years Turkey has increasingly failed to act as a faithful NATO ally and cannot be treated as such unless and until it changes course. The Congress will continue to demand that Turkey be sanctioned as required by law for its purchase, and now activation, of the Russian-made S-400 defense system, which threatens the security of NATO. In addition, Turkey's repeated violations of international law in the Eastern Mediterranean, northern Syria and elsewhere, its violation of UN resolutions regarding Varosha, and its serious human rights violations against internal political opponents and the press are inconsistent with the conduct of a democratic ally. I look forward to working with the incoming Biden administration to hold Turkey accountable for its actions.”