Through the first innovation event under the name “SUP Free Hackathon,” Lidl Hellas and the A.C. Laskaridis Charitable Foundation are seeking new technological solutions to replace some of the single-use plastics (SUP) that next year must be withdrawn.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Lidl Hellas’ director of communications, Vassiliki Adamidou, and the Foundation’s executive director, Angeliki Kosmopoulou, stressed the need for technologies developed by young entrepreneurs to reduce pollution from plastics.

Adamidou says Lidl could take up one of the ideas presented at the December 11-13 online event, provided it is adjusted to the retailer’s business model for environmental protection. Kosmopoulou, for her part, hopes that these business proposals could get a foothold in the market through the Hackathon competition.

“We believe that the concentration of creative people under the umbrella of the SUP Free Hackathon, the exchange of ideas and the utilization of optimum practices from abroad will become a springboard for new business proposals that will go on to become self-sufficient and competitive in the market,” says Kosmopoulou.