Authorities announced 103 more deaths from the coronavirus, along with 1,498 new cases Sunday.

There are also a record 540 patients on ventilators.

Thessaloniki once more had the most new cases, with 305, followed by the Attica region, with 218, and Larissa, Trikala and Volos, all three in central Greece, with 84, 80 and 79 cases, respectively.