Iraklis and Peristeri went to overtime on Sunday, with the visitors emerging victorious.

Panathinaikos and AEK extended their unbeaten runs in the Basket League with easy wins over the weekend, that saw five out of the six scheduled matches take place. Promitheas and Peristeri had to work hard to beat their opponents from Thessaloniki.

For Panathinaikos the match against Kolossos Rhodes was a rather convenient distraction from its troubles in the Euroleague, where it has four losses in a row. On Sunday it outplayed its visitor in Athens with a 90-67 score for its third win in as many games.

AEK also has a perfect record, after returning from Messolonghi with an 87-66 triumph over promoted Harilaos Trikoupis. This was AEK’s fourth win.

Peristeri leads the table with nine points, on a 4-1 record, needing overtime to beat host Iraklis 75-71 at Thessaloniki on Sunday.

Super Cup winner Promitheas Patras faced an unexpectedly strong resistance from PAOK, but managed to win at home 83-80 in its first league game of the season, after a wave of coronavirus cases among its players.

On the debut of Vangelis Angelou on its bench, Ionikos Nikaias scored its first win, a 91-81 triumph over host Lavrio that remained winless.

The match between Larissa and Aris was postponed.