Kostas Fortounis granted Olympiakos victory over Panathinaikos in the Derby of Eternal Rivals on Sunday, to keep the Reds at the top of the Super League table alongside Aris, that also keeps winning.

The rather quiet derby on Saturday night in Piraeus was settled by a Fortounis volley halfway through the first half, in a game where Olympiakos played as hard as it had to do so as to get all three points, given its missing players due to the coronavirus and its upcoming Champions League match against Manchester City.

Given the first half’s picture, the final 1-0 score was rather flattering for Panathinaikos, though the Greens regrouped after the interval and missed a string of chances to equalize. This was Panathinaikos’ fourth defeat in nine games, keeping it on the ninth spot.

Olympiakos has 19 points from seven games, the same as Aris that won 1-0 at Panetolikos on Sunday through a Bruno Gama goal.

PAOK is one point behind – though having played one more game –– after needing an injury-time winner from Omar El Kaddouri to beat PAS Giannina 2-1 at home on Sunday. The Ioannina club led at Toumba via Rodrigo Erramuspe before Karol Swiderski equalized for the hosts.

AEK remained three points off the pace with its 4-1 result over visiting Larissa, all goals coming in the second half: Theodosis Machairas, Karim Ansarifard, André Simoes and Kostas Galanopoulos were on target for the Yellows, while Tim Sparv temporarily equalized for the visitors.

In the weekend’s other games Atromitos drew 2-2 with Apollon, the same score as in the draw between Lamia and Asteras Tripolis.

On Monday Volos is hosting OFI Crete.