Expert predicts third coronavirus wave after Christmas

The president of the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP), Matina Pagoni, has predicted Greece will face a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic after the Christmas period.



Speaking on Skai radio, Pagoni said it would likely be worse than the second wave.



“We are dealing with a big number of cases and more than 3,000 [Covid-19 patients] have been hospitalized, while the numbers of intubated patients and casualties are constantly rising,” Pagoni said.



“The third wave will come after Christmas and it could be even more difficult, and we are still arguing about why people should not celebrate Christmas Eve together,” she said.