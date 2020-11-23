Mobile emergency medical unit set up at Thessaloniki’s military hospital

It was announced Monday that the Hellenic Army General Staff (HAGS) will set up a mobile emergency medical unit in the courtyard of the 424 General Military Hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece.



The unit will not provide ICU-level support. It’s creation is part of restructuring to create more room for Covid-19 patients inside the main hospital building.



On Sunday, authorities announced 103 more deaths from the coronavirus, along with 1,498 new cases.



They also announced a record 540 patients on ventilators.



Thessaloniki once more had the most new cases, with 305, followed by the Attica region, with 218, and Larissa, Trikala and Volos, all three in central Greece, with 84, 80 and 79 cases, respectively.