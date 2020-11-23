NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Ankara again blocks EU inspection of cargo ship off Libya coast

TAGS: EU, Turkey, Security

Ankara has once again prevented the European Union’s naval mission enforcing the Libya arms embargo from checking a suspect freighter off the war-torn country’s coast, Germany’s Der Spiegel reports.

According to the report, German frigate Hamburg working under Operation Irini tried to check a Turkish cargo vessel suspected of smuggling weapons, about 200 kilometers off the Libyan coast on Sunday.

The operation was halted following a protest by the government in Ankara, the report says, adding that the German soldiers disembarked the Rosaline A vessel on Monday.

A Turkish warship prevented an EU embargo check on a cargo vessel sailing near Libya in June.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.