Strike to halt metro, tram, ISAP service in Athens on Thursday

Workers at the fixed-track transport operator STASY on Monday announced a 24-hour strike that will leave Athens commuters without metro, ISAP electric railway and tram service on Thursday.

In an announcement explaining the causes of the strike, their union said that it will not tolerate the pandemic “being used as a ‘tool’ to pass legislation that is against workers’ interests and levels rights and attainments that took decades [to secure].”

The legislation being opposed by the union includes more flexible rules governing overtime, stricter criteria for strikes and changes to arbitration procedures for labor disputes.

The workers at STASY, the union said, “have since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic acted responsibly towards these unprecedented circumstances and… provided safe transportation.”