Leftist parties under scrutiny after Nov 17 events

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office ordered an investigation on Monday into possible violations of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic by the political leaders of the three leftist opposition parties – SYRIZA, communist KKE and MeRA 25 – who took part in events commemorating the anniversary of the student uprising of 1973 on November 17.



The probe was ordered in response to a complaint filed by an Athens lawyer and will focus on the events held by the parties on the day in question when a ban against rallies was in place.



It will also seek to determine whether civilians were invited to disobey the lockdown rules.