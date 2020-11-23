Economist to hold 16th Cyprus Summit

The Economist Events is holding its 16th Cyprus Summit on Tuesday, titled “Europe: Putting Solidarity to the Test – Cyprus: In Need of a New Growth Model?”



It will start at 2 p.m. with the participation of President Nikos Anastasiades, the foreign ministers of Greece and Cyprus, Nikos Dendias and Nikos Christodoulides, European Stability Mechanism head Klaus Regling and European Health Commission Stella Kyriakidou.



For more information, visit www.hazliseconomist.com, where the event will also be broadcast.