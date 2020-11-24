Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Monday that there is no decision at the moment for the reopening of schools, but hinted at the weekend that primary schools would be first in line.

“We are waiting for the suggestions of the infectious disease specialists and the decisions will be announced by the prime minister,” she said.

Kathimerini understands that Kerameus had been initially negative about the closure of primary schools, as there were no infections. However, she agreed so that the movement of people caused by the operation of the primary schools could be reduced – that is the parents and the administrative staff traveling to school and back every day.

Referring to remote learning, Kerameus said the process is moving along smoothly. “There were technical issues at the beginning, but now they have been corrected. Today, there are 38,000 parallel sessions in high-schools and 55,000 in kindergartens and primary schools,” she said.