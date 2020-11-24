Crises tend to reveal what people, groups and organizations are truly made of, and this is especially so with the current health crisis.

The decision announced on Monday by the STASY union of fixed-rail public transport workers to go on a 24-hour strike on Thursday – leaving the Greek capital without metro, ISAP electric railway and tram services – is one such example.

What the decision demonstrates is an absolute lack of responsibility and the profound anti-social cynicism of a group of people who apparently have no qualms about making thousands of people’s lives that much harder in extremely challenging circumstances.

This decision during the pandemic is showing their true colors.