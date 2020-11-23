Communist Party MP asks to serve as doctor in Larissa

Communist Party of Greece (KKE) lawmaker Giorgos Lambroulis asked Parliament on Monday to temporarily excuse him from his duties as one of eight vice presidents of the body so that he may help out his region Larissa, central Greece, in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"My place is with my fellow doctors and nursing staff that are fighting under adverse conditions to care for the people, in the public health sector of Larissa," Lambroulis, who is a pulmonologist, told House Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas in a letter.

He also criticized successive Greek governments for ignoring chronic shortages in the health sector, and called on fellow MPs who are doctors to follow his example.

Citing his letter, the KKE also called on private sector doctors to help out by joining the public healthcare system at a crucial time of the pandemic.