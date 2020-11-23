ATHEX: Stock index rises above 700-pt mark

The small gains secured on Monday by the ATHEX benchmark sufficed for it to clear the 700-point bar for the second time within the space of just a few days, in a session dominated by announcements about the Aegean Air share capital increase and the JP Morgan report that contained previous estimates of a stock price rise. The majority of stocks headed lower, but the banks index kept climbing.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 700.43 points, adding 0.14% to Friday’s 699.45 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.05% to close at 1,657.42 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.96%.

The banks index earned 2.69%, with Piraeus growing 3.85%, National collecting 2.66%, Alpha fetching 2.63% and Eurobank advancing 2.45%.

Aegean lost 7.35%, Jumbo fell 2.38% and OPAP parted with 2.33%, while Lamda Development improved 2.07%.

In total 45 stocks enjoyed gains, 54 suffered losses and 20 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 76.7 million euros, up from last Friday’s €58.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.62% to close at 49.47 points.