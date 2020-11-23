Tourism revenues down 78% this year from 2019

The Bank of Greece data showing a 78.2% decline in tourism revenues and a 77.2% drop in arrivals over the first nine months of the year on an annual basis practically reflect the results of the entire year, as there is no tourism traffic now due to the new lockdown.



Therefore, travel receipts this year amount to 3.51 billion euros, after a 73.4% annual contraction in takings from European Union citizens and an 83% slump from non-EU visitors.



Faring slightly better in comparison with other markets were those of France and Germany, from where travel receipts fell 68.9% and 69.4% respectively from 2019.