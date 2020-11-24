Shipping minister tests positive for coronavirus

[InTime News]

Greek Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under medical surveillance at home, the Ministry of Shipping and Island Affairs said late on Monday.

According to the announcement, the 52-year-old official was doing well and has not shown serious symptoms of the illness.

In the meantime, two more government officials have been quarantined at home at the orders of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Tourism Minister Yiannis Theoharis and his deputy, Manos Konsolas, were ordered to stay home for two weeks and check for symptoms of Covid-19, after an associate they had worked closely with last week tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ministry said that everyone at the meeting was wearing a mask, while both officials were negative for the virus in first test they took. They will be tested again at the end of the week.

Tests will also be carried out by EODY on staff at the ministry, which is being sanitized.