Around 4 million euros in fines issued since start of lockdown

Greek authorities have issued thousands of fines adding up to around 4 million euros for violations to coronavirus-related restrictions since the start of the nationwide lockdown on November 7, official figures published on Tuesday have shown.

According to an announcement by the Hellenic Police (ELAS), inspections aimed at cracking down on health safety violations resulted in a total of 9,602 fines of 300 euros and another 663 of 150 euros for smaller infringements. Of the sum of around 4 million euros, just under 3 million euros was for failing to wear a mask in public or wearing it improperly and for violating restrictions to public movement.



The crackdown is continuing, meanwhile, with ELAS saying that it conducted more than 59,000 checks in different parts of the country on Monday, of which more than 6,000 were at Athens International Airport.



In total, officers issued 1,907 fines, 1,341 of which were for unauthorized public movement. More than 480 of those violations were in Attica, which also accounted for 179 of Monday’s 556 mask violations.



Meanwhile, 22 people were arrested for breaking the rules regarding the operation of businesses.