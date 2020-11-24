Greek prosecutors complain at courts’ operation amid pandemic

The Union of Greek Prosecutors says the full operation of the courts during the three-week lockdown has magnified the risk of the coronavirus spreading to staff and the public.



In a letter to the ministers of justice and health, Kostas Τsiaras and Vasilis Kikilias respectively, the prosecutors contended that the presence at courthouses of administrative staff and members of the public “who were not completely disciplined in the instructions of the relevant ministries” often resulted in overcrowding, amplifying the risk.



In contrast to expectations, few trials have taken place, especially in the criminal courts, where most parties requested and received adjournment for reasons related to the pandemic.