Ethnic Greeks from Albania with Covid-19 hospitalized in Ioannina

Greek authorities approved the transfer of three ethnic Greeks from Albania with Covid-19 to the University Hospital of Ioannina in northwestern Greece for treatment, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The three patients, who are seriously ill, were driven across the border in Kakavia in ambulances on Monday night.

One of the patients is from the village of Himara, the other is a teacher who has breathing difficulties and the third is a doctor, the report said.