Metro, tram workers to strike on Thursday

There will be no tram and metro services in Athens this Thursday after staff in STASY, the fixed-rail public transport organization, decided to join a 24-hour strike called by the Athens Labor Centre.

In an announcement, STASY employees said that they were "not willing to accept the use of the pandemic as a 'tool' for passing anti-labor legislation to trample decades of rights."

They also said that the government's proposals for the abolition of the eight-hour day, the unpaid overtime, additional restrictions of strike action, the weakening the possibility for labor disputes and the reduced benefits for the unemployed, "cannot be accepted by the workers."

They also called for more measures to tackle the pandemic in STASY, including facilities for the testing of staff for Covid-19 at the company's expense and the signing of a new collective labour agreement.

