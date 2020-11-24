Doctors in ICUs to be offered staff jobs in hospitals

All doctors currently working in intensive care units (ICUs) on fixed-term contracts will become permanent staff members of state hospitals, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday during a teleconference with the heads of Greece's seven health regions.

The positions will be announced and doctors invited to apply following a similar process held earlier in the coronavirus pandemic for all nursing and related staff, he said.

"It is an act of recognition by the state of the great work they carried out during the pandemic, and a dire necessity to staff new ICUs opening the last few months," he added.

Next week, the government will make announcements about the current restrictions, which will depend on the developments with the pandemic.