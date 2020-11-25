Air travelers face disruptions due to work stoppages

Air commuters will face disruptions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as Aegean Airlines and Olympic Air announced they are canceling or rescheduling their domestic and international flights today due to a series of work stoppages over the next three days by employees of the Civil Aviation Service, including the Greek Air Traffic Controllers Association (EEEKE) and the Union of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Mechanics (ENHMAEK).

Both unions are protesting the restructuring of the country’s Civil Aviation Authority under new legislation, and delayed salary payments.

Flights by Sky Express are also being rescheduled over the same period.