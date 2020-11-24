ATHEX: Benchmark edges ahead once again

The international buying spree that on Tuesday took the Dow Jones over 30,000 points in New York contributed to the Greek bourse’s main index holding its ground and putting some distance between it and the 700-point mark, despite the profit-taking recorded by most bank stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 702.85 points, adding 0.35% to Monday’s 700.43 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.61% to close at 1,667.52 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.54%.

The banks index declined 1.18%, as National slumped 4.15%, Piraeus declined 0.93% and Eurobank eased 0.36%, though Alpha advanced 0.21%.

Terna Energy outperformed with its 4.17% growth, Jumbo leaped 3.58%, Sarantis grabbed 2.83%, Hellenic Petroleum earned 2.54%, OPAP climbed 2.38%, Aegean augmented 1.66% and ADMIE Holdings collected 1.48%. EYDAP gave up 2.06% and Fourlis Holdings conceded 1.90%.

In total 49 stocks posted gains, 59 reported losses and 15 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 64.2 million euros, down from Monday’s €76.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.53% to 49.21 points.