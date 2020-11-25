Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hinted on Tuesday that he does not intend to announce a plan next week with detailed dates on how the lockdown will be eased in December, but will go week by week depending on how the epidemiological situation unfolds.

What appears certain is that schools – probably only primary schools and kindergartens – will be first in line on December 7. Then, depending on the course of the pandemic, announcements will follow for the opening of stores in mid-December.

No decisions have yet been made about catering businesses, and this is not expected to be finalized before December 10.

“Our next steps will depend on the data,” Mitsotakis said, referring to the issue.

As Kathimerini has already reported, there have been suggestions for restaurants not to open during the holidays. An alternative proposal is for restaurants to open with a maximum of four people per table.