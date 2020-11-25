Streets remain empty as holiday season approaches

A man wearing a face mask to guard against the coronavirus looks at his phone as he walks in front of a mural created by street artist INO in Psyrri, central Athens. Greece is set to extend its lockdown measures beyond the end of November given the pressure on hospitals, the country's health minister warned on Monday. Health authorities Tuesday reported 101 new deaths from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 1,815. Authorities also confirmed 2,135 new infections, which drove the total number to 95,137. The total number of intubated patients rose to 562. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]