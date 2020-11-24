Twenty-one MPs, doctors by training, volunteer for hospital duty

Twenty-one lawmakers, doctors by training, volunteered to help overwhelmed hospitals during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece.

Following the example of other colleagues, including Giorgos Lambroulis from the Communist Party, who asked the parliament president to excuse him from his duties as a vice president of the body, deputies have asked to either serve in their constituencies or wherever the ministry sees fit.

Four lawmakers were from ruling New Democracy, 10 from main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, five from Movement for Change/KINAL, one from the Communist Party of Greece, and one from Greek Solution.

"After the Parliament's donation of 50 ICU beds, this provides more proof that the leading democratic institutions and the people serving them honor and respect Greek citizens," Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Tuesday.