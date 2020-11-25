Tsipras warns of ‘social ruins,’ vows to unveil ‘anti-Pissarides’ blueprint

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has tried to rally the MPs of his leftist party around his criticism of the government’s handling of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



Addressing SYRIZA’s parliamentary group on Tuesday, Tsipras described the conservative administration as “incompetent, irresponsible and cynical” and, warning of “social ruins,” he forecast a bleak social landscape in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis.



He said the conservatives had deliberately avoided bolstering the public health system as doing so “would make it harder for them, once things get back to normal, to fire doctors, merge hospital clinics and privatize public healthcare.”



Tsipras said SYRIZA will in the coming days present its own proposals on the distribution of support from the European Union’s coronavirus recovery fund. Sources said the so-called “anti-Pissarides” blueprint foresees a restructuring of Greece’s national health system with increased budget spending on health, 15,000 permanent hirings and generous wage hikes.



Tuesday saw the unveiling of a 244-page action plan drafted by the committee of experts led by Nobel Laureate Sir Christopher Pissarides.