Sakellaropoulou calls for zero-tolerance policy on violence against women

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has called for action towards adopting a zero-tolerance policy on all violence against women, while ensuring support for the victims of domestic abuse.



In a message Wednesday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, Sakellaropoulou underlined the need for “a change in family and societal paradigm” through education and counseling.



“It will take time to debunk the stereotypes that originate in gender inequality and which ideologically underpin the phenomenon, often stigmatizing the victim instead of the culprit, nourishing a collective tolerance toward actions that are immoral and reprehensible,” she said, adding the law must be strictly enforced in prosecuting cases of domestic abuse.



Sakellaropoulou became Greece’s first woman president in January.