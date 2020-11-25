Ieronymos’ health condition ‘satisfactory’
The health condition of the head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, was described as “satisfactory” in a medical update issued by Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Wednesday.
The 82-year-old archbishop was hospitalized in an augmented care unit of the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on November 19.