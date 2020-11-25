NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Ieronymos’ health condition ‘satisfactory’

TAGS: Church, Coronavirus, Health

The health condition of the head of the Orthodox Church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos, was described as “satisfactory” in a medical update issued by Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital on Wednesday.

The 82-year-old archbishop was hospitalized in an augmented care unit of the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on November 19.

