Belgium to accept 150 refugees from Greece by year-end

Belgium confirmed its intention to receive 150 refugees and asylum seekers from Greece by the end of the year during a teleconference on Wednesday between Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos and the Belgian secretary of state for asylum and migration, Sammy Mahdi.



Koumoutsakos thanked the Belgian government for its practical solidarity with Greece.



The two men discussed the future of European asylum and immigration policy in the light of the ongoing negotiation of a new European pact.



The two countries agree that ad hoc measures are not sustainable in the long run and that only a comprehensive approach at a European level can provide a structural solution.