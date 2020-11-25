Intubations rise to 597, 87 deaths from Covid-19

[Reuters]

The number of reported deaths from Covid-19 continued to remain high in Greece with 87 patients reported dead, according to the latest data published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Wednesday.

This raised the overall number of fatalities to 1,902 since the pandemic begun. The median age of those who died was 80 years.

EODY also reported a new rise in the total number of intubations which reached 597 (average age was 66) from 562 in Tuesday, while 505 have left ICU.

Authorities confirmed 2,152 new infections, which drove the total number to 97,288.

Of these new cases, only six were reported at the country’s entry points.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,290,659 PCR tests and 176,486 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.