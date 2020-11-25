Greek health workers to join public sector strike on Thursday

Health workers are taking part in Thursday’s nationwide 24-hour strike announced by ADEDY, Greece’s largest public sector union, demanding protective measures for employees and mass hirings in the health sector.



The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) has called on its members to gather at hospital entrances at 8 a.m.



A gathering will follow at noon at the Ministry of Health, attended by POEDIN and the executives of Attica’s trade unions.



The workers are demanding the restoration of the 13th and 14th salary – the Easter, summer and Christmas bonuses which were abolished during the economic crisis – and that the government ensure all protective measures are provided during the pandemic, through adequate staffing, funding and means of personal protection.



They also want staff on temporary contracts to be given permanent status.