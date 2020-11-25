BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Celestyal’s Black Friday offers on select all-inclusive cruises

TAGS: Travel, Tourism

Celestyal Cruises has launched a special “Black Friday” campaign on select 2021 and 2022 all-inclusive cruises booked up until November 30.

Cruises start from 259 euros per person, based on double occupancy, and include free Covid-19 medical travel insurance coverage on qualifying dates. 

Children also sail for free and there is a reduced single supplement of just 15% for solo travelers.

For first responders and healthcare workers, Celestyal is offering a special “Hero’s Discount,” with up to 30% off current all-inclusive fares for bookings made from now through March 31, 2021 for three-, four-, seven- and 14-night 2021 or 2022 departures.

