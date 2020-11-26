Greek officials invite Chinese to invest in post-pandemic era

Greek officials expressed confidence in Greece as an investment destination and invited Chinese to invest in the country in the post-pandemic era during a Sino-Greek online video conference earlier this week.



“Even amidst the current global uncertainty, Greece has become a promising and secure investment destination in Southeastern Europe... I invite you to explore the numerous investment opportunities Greece has to offer,” Yannis Smyrlis, secretary-general for international economic relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, assuring that the Greek government will support investors at every step.



During the online video conference, Greek officials said they believe that the pandemic has served as a catalyst to speed up the implementation of policies aimed at strengthening competitiveness, and Greece is emerging as a strong investment destination in post-Covid Europe.



[Xinhua]