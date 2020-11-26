The Ministry of Environment submitted a new multi-bill to Parliament this week that seeks to regulate construction, especially in areas outside urban zones, and which reportedly includes several radical changes and amendments to pre-existing legislation.

The new legislation covers a wide range of issues, and includes amendments to new building regulations, as well as clarifications regarding the status of illegally built constructions.

What’s more, it also provides clarity regarding construction on uninhabited rocky islets and a series of regulations regarding tourist facilities and how local urban plans will be formed.

The multi-bill consisting of 139 articles will be debated over the next 10 days.