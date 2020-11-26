Opposition SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday accused the center-right government of being “completely out of touch with reality” and failing to sufficiently address the economic impact of the health crisis.

“Even shame is ashamed,” Tsipras said during debate on a Labor Ministry bill outlining support measures.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended the legislation, saying that it will benefit 500,000 households next month and provides a “breath” to 250,000 businesses by reducing their social security contributions.

Tsipras also took issue with comments by Minister of State Giorgos Ierapetritis, who told state broadcaster ERT on Monday that “if we hypothetically had 5,000 ICUs, this would mean a much larger number of fatalities.”

Mitsotakis accused the opposition of distorting the minister’s point, which was that containing the virus by upholding restrictions is a more effective response than building new intensive care units.