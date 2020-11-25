The fourth phase of the cheap state loans known as the Deposit To Be Returned will see more than 1.5 billion euros handed out, as the interest expressed by enterprises and freelance professionals has been huge.



Already, within about a week, some €1.12 billion has been credited to applicants, approaching the amount the government had announced it would hand out in this phase.



Half of the cash issued in this stage is not to be returned at all. Among the sectors to benefit most from this phase have been food service, taxi drivers and lawyers.



On Wednesday 143,169 eligible recipients had their accounts credited with the sum of €700.3 million, Finance Ministry data showed.