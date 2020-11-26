Urban transport, ferry services disrupted as unions stage 24-hour strike

Athens commuters will be without metro and ISAP electric railway services on Thursday, as workers at the fixed-track transport operator STASY joined a 24-hour strike announced by Greece’s umbrella civil servants’ union ADEDY, demanding protective measures for employees and mass hirings in the health sector.

Tram employees opted for a work stoppage between 6 p.m. and the end of their shift instead of a full strike, as initially announced.

Busses and trolley services will run normally.

Air traffic controllers, air safety mechanics and telecommunications workers of the Civil Aviation Authority suspended their labor actions for Thursday and Friday, which means domestic and international flights at Greece's airports will run normally.

The strike will also affect ferry services, as unions that represent marine engineers, junior engine crews, cooks and electricians are taking part in the labor action.

Health workers are taking part in Thursday’s nationwide strike, with the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) calling for protective measures for employees and mass hirings in the health sector.

POEDIN has called on its members to gather at hospital entrances at 8 a.m.

A gathering will follow at noon at the Ministry of Health, attended by POEDIN and the executives of Attica’s trade unions.

Greek secondary school teachers' union (OLME) has also announced it is taking part in Thursday’s labor action.

Finally, journalists will participate with a two-hour work stoppage between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.