Dendias to brief parties on UAE deals, speak with NATO chief

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will brief representatives of the opposition parties on Thursday on the recent defense and foreign policy cooperation agreement and the Joint Declaration of Strategic Partnership signed by Greece and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week.

The meeting is part of the regular briefing of parliamentary parties on current foreign policy issues.

Dendias will meet with SYRIZA’s George Katrougalos at noon, KINAL’s Andreas Loverdos at 12.30 p.m., the Communist Party’s, George Marinos at 1 p.m., Hellenic Solution’s, Antonis Mylonakis at 1.30 p.m., MeRA25’s Sofia Sakorafa and Dimitris Liapis at 2 p.m., and ruling New Democracy’s Angelos Syrigos at 2 .30 p.m.

The minister will also speak on the phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the meeting of NATO member states' foreign ministers on December 1-2, which will take place via teleconference.

He will then participate via teleconference in a ministerial meeting between the EU and the Southern Neighbourhood partners.