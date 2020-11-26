Doctors say Archbishop Ieronymos’ health ‘constantly improving’

The health of Αrchbishop Ieronymos is “constantly improving,” the hospital in Athens where he is being treated for Covid-19 announced on Thursday.

The head of the Greek Orthodox Church was admitted to Evangelismos Hospital’s augmented care unit on November 19 with mild fever after testing positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, his spokesperson, Haris Konidaris, rejected claims that the Archbishop is receiving a treatment that is not available to other patients, saying that doctors are using the same protocols as “all others of the same age and with the Archbishop’s medical history” who are infected with the coronavirus.

“In any case, the Archbishop would never accept special or privileged treatment, both because of his title but mostly because of his character," Konidaris told state-run news agency ANA-MPA.