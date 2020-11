Live-streamed from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, the Camerata – Friends of Music Orchestra will perform “Medea” by Czech composer Georg Benda on period instruments. The Camerata is conducted by the acclaimed harpsichordist and maestro Markellos Chryssicos, with actress Kora Karvouni in the title role of the dramatic heroine. Streaming starts at 8.30 p.m. on the SNFCC’s website (snfcc.org), its Facebook page and its YouTube channel.