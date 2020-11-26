Creatures in a Series of Tubes | To December 20

The chain reactions triggered by every one of our online actions and the limits of human existence in the digital world are the issues at the core of the virtual exhibition “Creatures in a Series of Tubes,” being hosted by the Onassis cultural center. Created as part of the European Media Art Platform (EMAP), the free online exhibition comprises work by resident artists Maria Castellanos and Alberto Valverde, Martin Nadal, Tiziano Derme and Daniela Mitterberger, Joana Moll and Robertina Šebjanič and Gjino Šutić, among others, who were asked to research and comment on our connection to other species, our impact on remote ecosystems and the emergence of uniquely complex ecosystems of humans and algorithms. For details, visit Onassis.org.