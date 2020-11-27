Kids & Young People Film Fest | November 28 - December 5

A film festival dedicated to children and young people and the principles governing the United Nations, the Olympia returns in its 23rd edition with 90 entries – features, shorts and docs – from 47 countries, addressing universal issues like war, violence, racism and sexism. Tributes include a section on the late Italian children’s writer Gianni Rodari, one on migrants and their assimilation into host societies, and another on the films being made by children and young adults in Greece and other parts of Europe. The films can be viewed at online.olympiafestival.gr, though the site is only available in Greek.