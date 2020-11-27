WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

European Panorama | To December 4

TAGS: Film, Online

Athens’ longest-running film festival, the Panorama of European Cinema, is back for its 33rd year and is going online with a selection of more than 40 films from different parts of the world. Apart from the competition section, there is also a tribute to wars of independence – inspired by Greece’s upcoming 1821 bicentennial anniversary – and the very poignantly named section on “Post-Apocalyptic Scenes of an Uncertain Future.” For the full program and details, visit panoramafest.org.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.