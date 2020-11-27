European Panorama | To December 4

Athens’ longest-running film festival, the Panorama of European Cinema, is back for its 33rd year and is going online with a selection of more than 40 films from different parts of the world. Apart from the competition section, there is also a tribute to wars of independence – inspired by Greece’s upcoming 1821 bicentennial anniversary – and the very poignantly named section on “Post-Apocalyptic Scenes of an Uncertain Future.” For the full program and details, visit panoramafest.org.