Ethnographic Film Festival | To December 6

In its 11th edition, the now-online Ethnographic Film Festival brings 40 fiction and documentary films from around the world that offer glimpses into little-known societies and communities, address hot-button issues – such as Brexit, which is one of the sections, and climate change – push the boundaries of the medium or show us what young filmmakers are up to. All the films are being shown with English subtitles and are free to view at ethnofest.gr.