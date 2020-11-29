Community Project | To December 18

[Frank Sperling]

Community Dance is a grassroots initiative launched by a partnership of European and African dance artists to reach out to the community with creative workshops, both physical and virtual. Here in Greece, the initiative is supported by the Goethe and French institutes and Flux Laboratory Athens, and includes a series of free online events for professionals and amateurs seeking new paths of exploration and community connection. Free workshops include those on November 28-30 by Congolese dancer and performance artist Blaise Mangitukulu on the transition from traditional to modern forms of dance, followed by three online classes on November 30 with Emilie Vaudou, Patricia Woltmann, Marilena Sitaropoulou, Korina Kokkali and Jessica Anosik. Last but not least, December 18 will see the streaming of four works in progress created within the context of the Transition | Enter Communities of Body project. For details, visit the website of the Kinitiras international art network, which is hosting the initiative in Greece, at kinitiras.com.